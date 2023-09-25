Good morning, Armstrong and Whitesand! It’s a crisp +8°C this Monday morning at 6:00 AM, and you’re greeted with a mix of sun and cloud to kickstart your day.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a pleasant 22°C. With the UV index at 4 (moderate), it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors while staying sun-aware.

Monday Night Forecast

As night approaches, expect partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of fog patches developing after midnight. The low for the night is forecasted to be 6°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, sunshine returns to the forecast. Any lingering fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, leaving you with a sunny and bright day. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 20°C, providing a comfortable atmosphere.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

Armstrong and Whitesand residents, as you soak in the sunshine, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Enjoy your day ahead, Armstrong and Whitesand!