Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s a crisp +6°C at 5:30 AM, and you’re starting your day under sunny skies.

Sunny Delights

The sun is shining brightly, providing ample warmth and cheer to your day. Any early morning fog patches are expected to dissipate, leaving you with clear and sunny conditions.

Daytime High

The high for today is forecasted to reach a comfortable 23°C. With the humidex at 25 and the UV index at 3 (moderate), it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors while staying sun-aware.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night approaches, expect clear skies to prevail. The wind will become south at 30 km/h in the evening, adding a gentle breeze to your evening. The low for the night is anticipated to be 10°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

As you kickstart the new week on Monday, the sunny weather continues. The wind will be from the south at 30 km/h, providing a mild and pleasant atmosphere. The high for the day is expected to reach 24°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index remains at a moderate 3.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

