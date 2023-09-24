Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s +15°C at 7:00 AM, and you’re starting your day with a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a slight chance of showers early this morning. The wind is coming from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, creating a brisk morning.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach 17°C, offering pleasant conditions for your Sunday. With the UV index at 5 (moderate), it’s advisable to stay sun-aware if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night descends upon Thunder Bay, expect a few clouds with gradually calming winds. The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low for the night is anticipated to be 12°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

On Monday, a mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast. The wind will become east at 20 km/h in the morning. The high for the day is expected to reach 20°C, making it a comfortable start to the new week.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

