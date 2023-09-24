Early Morning Conditions

Good morning, Sachigo Lake! It’s a delightful +12°C at 5:30 AM CDT, and you’re starting your day under mainly sunny skies.

Sunny Skies Ahead

The sun will be your companion for most of the day, creating a bright and cheerful atmosphere. As the morning progresses, the wind will become southeast at 20 km/h, adding a gentle breeze to the mix.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a pleasant 24°C. With the humidex at 27 and the UV index at 4 (moderate), it’s a day to enjoy the outdoors while staying sun-safe.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night descends upon Sachigo Lake, a few clouds may drift in, but the overall outlook remains pleasant. The wind will continue from the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low for the night is forecasted to be 11°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

As you step into the new week on Monday, anticipate a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will persist from the southeast at 20 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be 24°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index remains at a moderate 4.

