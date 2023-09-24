Good morning, Kenora! It’s +15°C at 5:30 AM CDT, and you’re starting your day under light rain with showers in the forecast.

Morning Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

The morning brings showers to Kenora with a notable risk of thunderstorms. Be prepared for wet conditions and the possibility of some thunder and lightning. The wind is coming from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, adding to the atmospheric drama.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach 18°C. With the UV index at 3 (moderate), it’s advisable to stay weather-aware and consider sun protection when you can catch a break from the rain.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Kenora, cloudy conditions are anticipated. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy. The wind will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low for the night is expected to be 12°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

As you start the new week on Monday, the cloudy skies persist. The wind will become east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. The high for the day is forecasted to reach 20°C, providing a milder day compared to Saturday.

