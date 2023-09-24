Sunday Weather Conditions

Good morning, Fort Frances and Atikokan! It’s a damp start to Sunday with periods of rain. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning, so it might be a bit of a stormy wake-up call. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. The wind is coming from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, adding some bluster to the wet conditions.

Daytime High

Despite the rainy start, the high for Sunday is forecasted to reach 16°C. However, with the UV index at a low 1, sun protection won’t be a concern today.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Fort Frances and Atikokan, expect cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low for the night is anticipated to be 12°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

On Monday, overcast skies dominate the forecast. The wind will become east at 20 km/h in the morning. The high for the day is expected to reach 18°C, providing a milder day compared to Sunday.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

