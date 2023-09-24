Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! It’s +15°C at 6:00 AM CDT, and you’re starting your day with light rain and a few showers.

Morning Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

The morning hours promise to be wet, with a few showers ending near noon. Additionally, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers later in the day, and an early morning risk of thunderstorms. So, be prepared for potentially stormy weather.

Windy Conditions

The wind will be a factor, coming from the southeast at 30 km/h and gusting to a brisk 50. Hold onto your hats as you navigate through the gusty conditions.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach 20°C. With the UV index at 4 (moderate), it’s a day to stay weather-prepared and consider sun protection.

Sunday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Dryden and Vermilion Bay, mainly cloudy conditions are anticipated. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, so it’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy. The wind will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low for the night is forecasted to be 14°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

On Monday, a mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast. The wind will become east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning and then becoming light late in the afternoon. The high for the day is expected to be 20°C, offering a day of more comfortable conditions compared to Saturday.

