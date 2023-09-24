Early Morning Conditions

Good morning, Armstrong and Whitesand! It’s a comfortable +14°C at 6:30 AM, and you’re starting your day under mainly cloudy skies.

Early Drizzle and Clearing

There’s a slight chance of drizzle early this morning, so don’t be surprised if you encounter a few raindrops. However, as the morning progresses, the skies are expected to clear, and you can look forward to a brighter day ahead.

Windy Conditions

The wind will play a role in your day, becoming southeast at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 in the morning. Hang on to your hats as you venture outside.

Daytime High

The high for today is forecasted to reach a pleasant 21°C. With the UV index at 4, it’s a day where sunscreen and sunglasses will come in handy as you enjoy the moderate sunshine.

Saturday Night Forecast

As night falls, expect partly cloudy conditions. The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. The low for the night is expected to be 11°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

As you begin the workweek, Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will persist from the east at 20 km/h. The high for the day is forecasted to be 22°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index remains at a moderate 4.

Armstrong and Whitesand residents, as you enjoy this mix of clouds and sunshine, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Stay weather-ready and make the most of your weekend, Armstrong and Whitesand!