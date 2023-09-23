🌥️ Early Morning Temperature: +12°C at 3:45 AM CDT!
- Good morning, Dryden! It’s +12°C at 3:45 in the morning, and your day is starting off under cloudy skies.
- Currently, the clouds are creating a tranquil atmosphere, but the weather has some plans for later. Around noon, expect periods of rain to begin, adding a touch of precipitation to your day. It’s like the weather wants to keep things interesting!
- The wind is gearing up to join the action as well, becoming east at 20 km/h and gusting to a lively 40 in the morning. Hold onto your hats, Dryden!
- The high for today is 20°C, and with the UV index at a low 2, there’s no need for sunscreen and shades. It’s a day for layers and embracing the cloudy weather.
🌙 Tonight: Rainy Night with Thunderstorm Potential!
- As night descends upon Vermilion Bay and Dryden, expect periods of rain to continue, with a risk of a thunderstorm adding some excitement to the night. The wind will persist from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low tonight is 15°C, making it a night to cozy up indoors.
🌧️ Sunday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers!
- Sunday’s forecast continues the theme of cloudy skies. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers, so keep that umbrella handy. The high for Sunday is 21°C, offering a mild day despite the cloud cover.
- With the UV index remaining at a low 2, you can enjoy the day without the need for extra sun protection. Be prepared for the chance of showers and make the most of your Sunday, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!
