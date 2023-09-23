Early Morning Conditions

Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s +16°C as you start your day, and you’re headed towards a high of +18 for Saturday. Clouds have taken over the skies, and it’s time to prepare for a day of changing conditions.

There is lots to do today. At the CLE check out the EV / E-Bike show. Learn the facts about how an electric vehicle or bike can be a benefit to you! Hope to see you there from 11-3. NetNewsLedger reports local news with an e-bike ensuring Green Power.

Cloudy Skies and Chance of Showers

The day ahead promises to be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. You might want to keep that umbrella within reach as you step outside. The wind will be coming from the east at a brisk 30 km/h, adding a touch of chill to the air.

Daytime High

Despite the clouds, the high for Saturday is expected to reach 18°C. However, don’t forget that with the UV index at a low 2, sun protection won’t be a top priority today.

Saturday Night Conditions

As night descends upon Thunder Bay, expect the clouds to persist. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, so be prepared for some drizzle. The eastward wind continues at 30 km/h, and the low for the night is 11°C.

Sunday’s Outlook

Looking ahead to Sunday, anticipate a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high for Sunday is forecasted to reach 20°C, offering a milder and potentially drier day.

UV Index for Sunday

With the UV index remaining at a low 2, it’s another day to stay weather-prepared but not overly concerned about sun exposure.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

Thunder Bay residents, as you navigate through this cool and cloudy Saturday, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Stay weather-aware and make the most of your weekend, Thunder Bay!