Promoting Indigenous Participation in Ontario’s Meat Market

THUNDER BAY / MARTEN FALLS – Indigenous – In a significant development for both Marten Falls First Nation and the Ontario meat industry, Marten Falls First Nation proudly announces a change in ownership of Bay Meats Butcher Shop, located in Thunder Bay. Effective August 1st, 2023, this transition marks a pivotal moment for the community and its broader business interests.

An Exciting New Era for Bay Meats Butcher Shop

Bay Meats Butcher Shop, a provincially-licensed meat plant, has long been recognized for its commitment to quality and its adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. This coveted GMP certification enables “Bay Meats” to supply wholesale products to industry giants such as Safeway, Real Canadian Superstore, Aramark, Compass Group, and Sodexo. As a trusted supplier to these renowned companies, Bay Meats Butcher Shop has solidified its reputation for excellence within the meat processing sector.

Marten Falls First Nation’s Strategic Acquisition

The torch of ownership has now passed from Cindy Salo, the previous owner, to a consortium that includes Marten Falls First Nation as the majority stakeholder. Marten Falls First Nation assumes a controlling 51% ownership interest in Bay Meats Butcher Shop, firmly cementing their commitment to fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency within the community. The remaining 39% ownership is retained by Bruce Krupp, while Kari Sipila holds the remaining 10%. This strategic partnership is set to fortify the company’s position as a leader in Ontario’s meat processing industry.

Promoting Indigenous Participation in Ontario’s Meat Market

This change in ownership is not merely a business transaction; it symbolizes Marten Falls First Nation’s dedication to expanding Indigenous participation in the province’s thriving meat market. By taking the reins of a provincially-licensed and GMP-certified meat plant, Marten Falls First Nation aims to create opportunities for its community members and contribute to the economic development of the region.