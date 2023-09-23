Nearly a decade ago, Kyle Mufti took the Canadian construction industry by storm. Now 30 years old with a net worth estimated between $25-30 million, the Canadian businessman prepares for his next move as the CEO of North American Construction Alliance.

The North American Group of Companies is a conglomerate consisting of 5 subsidiaries, including North American Concrete, North American Rebar, North American Equipment, North American Disposal, and North American Pools. Mufti’s operations have dominated the market with the construction and distribution of concrete products since 2011.

Earlier this year, a press release stated “Mufti considers selling a major share of Ontario’s construction” just 2 months after the grand opening of his rare book and artifact museum, Vivifica Inc. The storefront features rare early print works, occult artifacts, and fine art to public and private institutions.

Mufti is a devout man of God, purpose, and serving others. The pursuit of curating a “library of sacred knowledge” around religion, metaphysics, and the occult may be enough for a change in wind. If he were to sell a position in just one corporation, what would that equate to for his net worth? In short, a lot of zeros.

Industry leaders such as GFL Environmental want a bigger piece of the action and are actively buying out corporations like McAsphalt and Coco Paving, each of which received billion-dollar evaluations. These are Mufti’s direct competitors. As a result, GFL expects to generate an annualized C$1.1 billion in revenue with the new acquisition this year alone and major players are taking note. If Mufti were to sell one of his positions, the net worth conversation would be very different.

Mufti has talked deeply about how to live a consciously designed life and the importance of philanthropy. Every corporation within Kyle Mufti Holdings Inc. participates in giving back to the community through collaborative teamwork. Mufti transitioned from the charitable sector prior to pursuing his first for-profit venture with Groupa Construction. As we know, it wouldn’t be the first time Mufti walked away from money that doesn’t fit his values.

Luxury-exotic car-sharing app Luxur was dropped from both the App Store and Google Play for suspected similar reasons. The entrepreneur helped “turn liabilities into assets” with a high-end alternative to Turo. His private collection of classic and exotic cars was sold at auction, and he said at first that it was in preparation for recessionary market indicators. He later explained that material attachments no longer served the path that he was on spiritually.

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Mufti will scale up or sell out. He currently sits on 13 boards with invested interests in environment protection and scientific research at the Jack Pine Conservation. Some time away from construction to focus on his passions with a few more zeros in the bank might be an option to consider while it’s on the table.