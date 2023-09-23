🌥️ Cloudy Start: +12°C at 4:15 AM CDT!
- Good morning, Kenora and Whitedog First Nation! The day is getting started with a temperature of +12°C at 4:15 in the morning, and it’s under cloudy skies.
- Currently, the clouds are creating a calm atmosphere, but get ready for some weather action. In the afternoon, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, and later in the afternoon, periods of rain are expected to make an entrance. It’s like the weather is keeping you on your toes!
- The wind will be making its presence known, too, becoming eastward at 30 km/h and gusting to a brisk 50 in the morning. Hold onto your hats, Kenora and Whitedog First Nation!
- The high for today is 20°C, and with the UV index at a moderate 3, there’s no need for sunscreen and shades. It’s a day for layers and staying weather-prepared.
🌙 Tonight: Rainy Night with a Thunderstorm Risk!
- As night falls upon Kenora and Whitedog First Nation, expect periods of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will persist from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The low tonight is 14°C, making it a night to stay cozy indoors.
🌧️ Sunday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers!
- Sunday’s forecast keeps the theme of cloudy skies going. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers, so it’s another day to have your umbrella handy just in case. The high for Sunday is 21°C, offering a mild day despite the cloud cover.
- With the UV index remaining at a moderate 3, you can enjoy the day without the need for extra sun protection. Be prepared for the chance of showers and make the most of your Sunday, Kenora and Whitedog First Nation!
