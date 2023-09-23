Early Morning Conditions

In the early morning hours at 3:45 AM CDT, Fort Frances is waking up to a temperature of +16°C under overcast skies. The day is expected to bring a mix of conditions, so it’s time to grab your umbrella and stay weather-aware.

Morning Showers

As the morning unfolds, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, potentially making for a damp start to the day. However, the real action begins later in the morning as periods of rain are forecasted.

Risk of Thunderstorms

Late in the afternoon, Fort Frances faces a risk of thunderstorms, adding some excitement to the day. So, keep an eye on the skies and be prepared for changing weather patterns.

Windy Conditions

The wind will play a role, too, becoming east at 30 km/h and gusting to a brisk 50. Hold onto your hats as you navigate through the gusty conditions.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach 19°C, and with the UV index at a low 1, sun protection won’t be a major concern.

Nighttime Rain and Thunder

As night falls upon Fort Frances, the rainy theme continues. There will be periods of rain with the ongoing risk of thunderstorms.

Strong Evening Winds

The wind will shift to the southeast, maintaining its strength at 30 km/h and gusting to 50.

Low Temperature

The low for the night is 13°C, so it’s advisable to stay indoors and cozy.

Sunday’s Outlook

Looking ahead to Sunday, the cloudy conditions persist with a 40 percent chance of showers. Despite the cloud cover, the high is expected to reach 21°C.

UV Index

With the UV index remaining at a low 1, it’s a day to stay prepared for the possibility of showers but enjoy the milder temperatures.

