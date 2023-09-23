Winnipeg, Manitoba – September 23, 2023 – Arlen Dumas, the former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), who was embroiled in allegations of workplace harassment and sexual assault by a female colleague, will not face criminal charges.

The resolution of this legal saga comes after more than a year of scrutiny and legal proceedings. Arlen Dumas had been accused of workplace harassment and sexual assault by Shauna Fontaine, the acting executive director of AMC in March 2022. However, it has now been confirmed that Dumas will not be criminally charged in connection with these allegations.

Winnipeg police had initiated an investigation into the allegations against Arlen Dumas, confirming on March 18, 2022, that they had received a formal complaint and were actively looking into the matter. Despite this investigation, no criminal charges have been brought against Dumas, as confirmed by his defence attorney, Josh Weinstein.

In his statement, Weinstein clarified, “There are no charges to be filed against Mr. Dumas. The only matters relating to Ms. Fontaine are the civil matter which I cannot provide any comment on and am not legal counsel for that matter.”

In Manitoba, the decision to press criminal charges lies with the prosecutor, who assesses the evidence provided by the police investigation. In this case, it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges against Arlen Dumas.

“Manitoba Prosecutions is not proceeding with criminal charges,” added Weinstein, providing clarity on the legal outcome of the case.

The conclusion of this legal process marks a significant development in the matter, and it leaves room for potential civil proceedings related to the allegations. Arlen Dumas’s legal journey may continue in a different context as the complexities of the case evolve.

