Local Internet User Richard Fortier Faces Serious Charges

Investigation and Suspect Identification Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit launched an investigation in February 2023 after discovering that digital files containing child sexual abuse material had been accessed by a local Internet user. Through diligent efforts, investigators successfully identified the suspect responsible for this disturbing activity.

Electronic Device Seizure As part of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers seized an electronic device belonging to the suspect. Upon examination, they uncovered files on the device that were consistent with child pornography.

Arrest of the Accused On the morning of Friday, September 22, the accused individual, Richard FORTIER, 35 years old and a resident of Thunder Bay, was taken into police custody.

Criminal Code Charges Explained

1. Possession of Child Pornography Richard FORTIER faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography. According to the Criminal Code of Canada, Section 163.1(4), this charge pertains to the possession of any visual representation that shows explicit sexual activity involving a person under the age of 18. Upon conviction, this offence carries severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 10 years.

2. Accessing Child Pornography FORTIER is also charged with Accessing Child Pornography, as per Section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code. This charge involves intentionally accessing child pornography on the Internet. Those found guilty can face imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Bail Court Appearance Richard FORTIER appeared in Thunder Bay’s bail court on Friday, September 22. He was released under specified conditions and is scheduled for a future court appearance.

Previous Charges It is important to note that FORTIER faced additional charges brought forth by the Thunder Bay Police Service in February 2023, including Fail to Comply with Probation Order and Fail to Comply with Prohibition Regarding Children. These charges were related to a probation order stemming from a February 2021 sentencing for the offence of Possession of Child Pornography.