Now 10-10 this season, the Carolina Cowboys’ home win propels them from No. 5 to No. 4 in the PBR Teams League standings

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Carolina Cowboys began their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand in Greensboro, North Carolina, in electric form, propelled to a thrilling walk-off win against the Arizona Ridge Riders courtesy of a crucial bottom-of-the-fifth score from 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis.

After being shut out through the first three frames of the game, the Carolina Cowboys trailed by 87.25 points as the fourth got underway. Arizona had jumped to an early lead in the top of the first via a qualified ride from Luciano De Castro.

Carolina, however, found their momentum when it mattered most. Seven-time PRCA champion Sage Kimzey was first to strike, delivering a mammoth 91-point ride on Mike’s Motive to give his team a slim 3.25-point lead and setting up a must-ride situation for Arizona in the top of the fifth.

While Arizona closer Keyshawn Whitehorse delivered for his team, giving Arizona back an 82.75-point lead after he rode Magic Carpet for 86 points, it would not prove enough for the might of Carolina closer Davis.

Paired with Black As Coal, Davis delivered his first walk-off win for Carolina, riding the powerful animal athlete for 87.25 points to earn Carolina the win by 4.5 points, 178.25-173.75.

The victory improved Carolina to 10-10 this season and allowed them to rise from No. 5 to No. 4 in the league. They will look to continue their upward momentum and improve to 2-0 at PBR Cowboy Days when they take on the Oklahoma Freedom when the event continues Saturday, Sept. 23.

Arizona remained No. 6 in the league, now 9-11 this season. They will seek their first win inside Greensboro Coliseum when they next play the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers for the fourth time this season. Arizona will look to complete the sweep of Austin, having upset the team during their three previous showdowns.

The Gamblers earned a walk-off victory of their own over the Missouri Thunder on Friday. Courtesy of a crucial 87.5-point ride from two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme in the bottom of the fifth, the Gamblers beat the Thunder by 86 points, 174.75-88.75. The walk-off win was a league-best sixth for Leme.

Missouri will attempt to rebound when game play continues, scheduled to take on the Nashville Stampede on Saturday.

The opening game in North Carolina featured a showdown between the Kansas City Outlaws and Oklahoma Freedom. Kansas City clinched the game win early after jumping to an early lead via scores from Kyler Oliver and Koltin Hevalow, ultimately defeating Oklahoma by 101 points, 261.25-160.25. Despite the loss, Freedom closer Caden Bunch concluded the game for Oklahoma on a high note, delivering the first 90-point ride of his career in the league, topping Hoka Hey for 90.5 points.

Kansas City, now 1-0 in North Carolina and 11-9 this season, remained No. 3 in the league ahead of their next game against the Texas Rattlers. With the loss, Oklahoma slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the league with a 10-10 season record.

The Texas Rattlers went a near-perfect 4-for-5 to defeat the reigning Champion Nashville Stampede by 257.5 points, 342.5-85. The Rattlers’ win included scores from Brady Oleson, Brady Fielder, Braidy Randolph and Trace Redd, who logged the first 90-point ride of his Teams career, marked 91 points on Hunter.

SCORE BULLETINS

Kansas City Outlaws Ride Red-Hot on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Greensboro, North Carolina, Defeating the Oklahoma Freedom

Kansas City Outlaws: 261.25

Oklahoma Freedom: 160.25

As PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action got underway inside Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, the Kansas City Outlaws rode red-hot, defeating the Oklahoma Freedom by 101 points. In the opening frame, Kansas City looked to Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil), while it was Casey Roberts (Munford, Alabama) in the lead-off role for Oklahoma. Despite gritty efforts from both teams, neither found the 8, with the scoreboard remaining 0-0 entering the second. Kansas City, however, quickly righted their momentum.

In the top of the second, Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah) conquered Buster (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) to give Kansas City an early 87-point lead. Oklahoma was quick to respond. In the bottom of the frame, Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas) delivered for the Freedom in his debut for his new team, topping Grande Patron (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 69.75 points. While Gleaves was awarded a re-ride, Freedom coaches Cord McCoy and Kody Lostroh elected to keep the score, and Kansas City began the third with a 17.25-point lead.

The Outlaws extended their lead in the top of the third when Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Missouri) teamed up with Cactus Jack (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls). While the effort was reviewed for a potential slap by PBR’s officials, Hevalow was awarded a score, marked 86 points to grow the Outlaws’ lead to 103.25 points.

As the middle round of outs concluded, the Freedom were unable to keep pace with the Outlaws as Bill Henry (Manila, Utah) was tossed in 2.58 seconds by Magic Potion (K-C Bucking Bulls/Daniels Cattle Co.). In the top of the fourth, Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) had the chance to clinch the game win early for Kansas City. Moreira proved no match for Hunting Trip (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls), throttled to the ground in 3.69 seconds to keep Oklahoma’s hopes of a come-from-behind victory alive.

While their chance of victory remained, the Freedom faced a must-ride position in the bottom of the fourth. In the crucial role was Elizmar Jeremias (Anapu, Brazil) aboard Sandman (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Waggoner Bucking Bulls). Jeremias burst from the chutes, and while he initially appeared centered, he was ultimately unseated in 6.6 seconds, cementing the win for Kansas City.

With the victory in hand, Cassio Dias (São F. de Sales, Brazil) added to his team’s total in the top of the fifth when he topped Out of Control (Blake Sharp) for 88.25 points, pulling 191.5 points ahead of Oklahoma. The Freedom may have been defeated, but they closed the game with a bang. Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) remained in perfect time with a powerful Hoka Hey (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers), matching him jump-for-jump en route to the 8 for a monstrous 90.5 points.

The 90-point ride was the first of Bunch’s career in the PBR Teams League. When the dust settled, the Outlaws won by 101 points, 261.25-160.25. The Kansas City Outlaws are now 1-0 at PBR Cowboy Days and 11-9 this season. They will look to continue their momentum when competition continues in North Carolina on Saturday against the Texas Rattlers. The Oklahoma Freedom, now 0-1 inside Greensboro Coliseum and 10-10 in 2023, will attempt to rebound when they play the host Carolina Cowboys.

Austin Gamblers Defeat the Missouri Thunder in Walk-Off Fashion on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Greensboro, North Carolina

Missouri Thunder: 88.75

Austin Gamblers: 174.75

The league No. 1 Austin Gamblers earned a thrilling victory as PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series competition got underway in Greensboro, North Carolina. Gamblers closer Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) delivered his team his sixth walk-off win, defeating the Missouri Thunder with a crucial bottom-of-the-fifth score.

The showdown began with an unsuccessful first round of outs.Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil) was tossed in 2.85 seconds by Hunted Down (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC.) for Missouri, while Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) was no match for Doze You Down (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls), throttled to the ground in 6.88 seconds.

In the top of the second, Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil) was initially called for a buckoff aboard Tchoupitoulas (Twisted T/Heavy Hitters) for the Thunder, but coach Ross Coleman quickly threw his challenge flag, believing the bull fouled himself leaving the chute. Upon review, PBR’s officials concurred, awarding Missouri a re-ride. In the bottom of the second, the Gamblers remained shut out, as Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas) was bucked off in 3.86 seconds by Patillo Ridge (Tex Brothers Ranch/5S Bucking Bulls). After the scoreboard went unchanged through the third, Missouri looked to Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil) to reverse their momentum.

Souza was unable to rise to the occasion, hitting the ground in 4.07 seconds after his matchup with Sergeant Matt (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls). Before the Gamblers’ fourth-frame out, the Thunder attempted their re-ride, with Furlan climbing back atop the chutes to take on Sugar Smack (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers).

In what proved to be a perfect pairing, Furlan snapped a 14-out buckoff streak, reaching the whistle for a crucial 88.75 points. The Gamblers’ string of buckoffs came to an end in the bottom of the fourth. Rafael dos Santos (Quitman, Georgia) delivered his team their first points of the game, riding Wicked Ways (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 87.25 points to decimate Missouri’s lead to 1.5 points.

The Thunder then turned to closer Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) to cap their game with a score, but the Texan failed to convert, hitting the ground in 3.5 seconds in his out on Preachers Kid (K-C Bucking Bulls/RD Cattle). The game then came down to Austin’s closer, two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), matched up with Pelican Punch (Davis Rodeo ranch) in a familiar showdown. Leme was not only hoping to clinch the win for the Gamblers, but also avenge a 2.38-second buckoff dealt to him by the bull earlier this season in Nashville.

Erupting from the chutes, Leme remained centered atop the powerful animal athlete, making the whistle as the electric crowd erupted in cheer. Awarded 87.5 points, Leme delivered his team his sixth walk-off victory, the most of any rider in the league. The final scoreboard read an 86-point Austin win, 174.75-88.75.

The No. 1 Austin Gamblers are now 1-0 at PBR Cowboy Days and 15-5 this season. They will look to earn their second win in the Tar Heel State when they play the Arizona Ridge Riders. The two teams have played three times this season, with Austin losing in all three matchups. The Missouri Thunder, now 0-1 inside Greensboro Coliseum and 6-14 overall, will play the reigning Champion Nashville Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Texas Rattlers Deliver Near-Perfect Game to Defeat the Nashville Stampede in Commanding Fashion During First Night of Games for PBR Camping World Team Series Competition in North Carolina

Texas Rattlers: 342.5

Nashville Stampede: 85

The Texas Rattlers rode lights out as PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action began in Greensboro, North Carolina, going a near-perfect 4-for-5 to knock off the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede by a commanding 257.5 points. Texas was quick to put points on the board.

In the top of the first, Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) paired with Sava (Risen Cattle Co./Blue Ridge) for 87 points to give the Rattlers an early lead. Nashville, however, matched the momentum. In the bottom of the first, Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) wowed in his debut out for the Stampede, topping Dang Thang (Davis Rodeo Ranch) for 85 points to pull his team within 2 points of the lead.

The Rattlers’ momentum continued to flow in the top of the second. Surging Aussie Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) bested Freakin Wicked (Davis Rodeo Ranch/Ed & Cindy Fogle) for 86.75 points, increasing his team’s lead to 88.75 points. In the bottom of the frame, Nashville was unable to keep pace with their opponents.

Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil) came down in a swift 3.3 seconds aboard Sundance (Tex Brothers Ranch/5S Bucking Bulls), with Texas remaining in front by 88.75 points as the game began its middle round of outs. As the third got underway, Texas was initially called for a buckoff during team newcomer Eli Vastbinder’s (Statesville, North Carolina) out atop Little Bit Crazy (Blue Ridge/Risen Cattle Co.).

While Vastbinder left the arena in visible pain, Rattlers Head Coach Cody Lambert threw the challenge flag, believing the bull fouled himself leaving the chutes. Upon review, PBR’s officials concurred, with Texas awarded a re-ride. With the door open for Nashville to take lead,Mason Moody (Letcher, South Dakota) readied to attempt Bandito Bug (Chris Utz/Carey Brothers/Mike Chaney/Blake Sharp).

Moody was unable to rise to the occasion for his team, coming down in 3.22 seconds, and Nashville still trailed by 88.75 points entering the fourth. As the penultimate round of outs began, it was Braidy Randolph (Stephenville, Texas) up for the Rattlers and Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) for Nashville.

Randolph increased his team’s lead to two ride scores and 166.5 points as he logged their third consecutive score, marked 77.75 points atop Red Rocket (Davis Rodeo Ranch). While Randolph was awarded a re-ride, Texas elected to keep the score, forcing a must-ride situation for Nashville in the bottom of the fourth.

While Barbosa initially appeared centered on Whiplash (Blake Sharp/Floyd Lowry/CB & Traci Lee), he was ultimately bested in 4.86 seconds, cementing the win for the Texas Rattlers. In the top of the fifth, Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) dashed Texas’s hopes of their second perfect game, upended by hard-bucking Mr. Nasty (Blake Sharp/Koe Wetzel/Cody O’Neil) in a heartbreaking 7.16 seconds.

Before Nashville closer Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) climbed aboard the Stampede’s final bull, Texas attempted their re-ride earned in the third frame. Tapping Reserve Rider Trace Redd (Malad, Idaho), he was matched up against Hunter (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls).

In a perfect pairing, Redd delivered a commanding ride, making the 8 for a mammoth 91 points, marking the first 90-point ride of his young career. The score increased Texas’s lead to 257.5 points. To conclude the game, while Alves was initially called for a buckoff on Heavy Hitter (Twisted T/Heavy Hitters), PBR’s officials threw a re-ride flag. In the second chance, Nashville Head Coach Justin McBride called upon Bruno Carvalho (Alvares Florence, Brazil) to attemptTijuana Two-Step (Blake Sharp/Michael Floyd), but he hit the ground in a close 6.38 seconds.

Texas improved to 1-0 at PBR Cowboy Days and 11-9 this season compliments of the 257.5-point, 342.5-85 defeat of the Nashville Stampede. They will chase their second consecutive win in North Carolina when they next play the Kansas City Outlaws. Nashville slipped to 0-1 at the PBR Teams event inside Greensboro Coliseum and 6-14 this season, and will look to reverse their fortunes on the second night of action when they play the Missouri Thunder.

Carolina Cowboys Beat the Arizona Ridge Riders in Walk-Off Form During Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand in Greensboro, North Carolina

Arizona Ridge Riders: 173.75

Carolina Cowboys: 178.25

In arguably the most exciting game of the night, the host Carolina Cowboys defeated the Arizona Ridge Riders in walk-off form to deliver the hometown crowd a thrilling win on the opening night of their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand.

Despite an electric crowd cheering on the home team, the Ridge Riders jumped to an early lead in the top of the first as Luciano de Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil) covered Roc Solid (K-C Bucking Bulls/TCB Ranch) for a crucial 87.25 points.

In the bottom of the frame, 2020 PBR World Finals event winner Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) was in the lead-off position for the home team. Campbell erupted from the chutes onMidnight Train (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson), delivering a gritty effort.

Called for a buckoff in the arena, PBR’s officials reviewed the call, but the no-score remained as Campbell was deemed to have lost contact with the rope at 7.1 seconds.

The scoreboard went unchanged throughout the second and third, with Arizona remaining 87.75 points out front entering the fourth. As the penultimate round of outs got underway, the Ridge Riders turned to Leonardo Machado (Nova Esperanca, Brazil) on Abracadabra (Tex Brothers Ranch/5S Bucking Bulls).

While Machado was initially called for a score in-arena, upon review by PBR’s officials, he was deemed to have touched Abracadabra at the 7.83-second mark.

Remaining on the hunt for their first score, Carolina tapped seven-time PRCA champion Sage Steele Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma), who last weekend returned to the lineup for the first time since breaking his collarbone following the season-opener, to take on Mike’s Motive (Blake Sharp/High Voltage/Wetzel/Knott). In what proved to be a perfect pairing, Kimzey reached the requisite 8 for a monstrous 91 points.

The ride was Kimzey’s second in the league, with both awarded 90 points or more. The crucial score put Carolina ahead by 3.25 points, forcing a must-ride situation for Arizona in the top of the fifth. As the final frame began, Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) delivered for his team, topping Magic Carpet (K-C Bucking Bulls/Rafter C4) for 86 points. The 8-second effort put the Ridge Riders back out front by 82.75 points with just one out remaining.

That out was the home team’s Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) aboard Black As Coal (K-C Bucking Bulls/Bull Creek Bucking Bulls). Remaining poised, Davis nodded with confidence, remaining in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete en route to the whistle as the crowd went wild.

Awarded 87.25 points, Davis delivered his team the first walk-off win of his league career, as the Carolina Cowboys knocked off the Arizona Ridge Riders by 4.5 points, 178.25-173.75. The host Cowboys will look to improve to a perfect 2-0 at their PBR Cowboy Days homestand on Saturday, Sept. 23, when they play the Oklahoma Freedom.

The Arizona Ridge Riders, now 0-1 inside Greensboro Coliseum and 9-11 this season, will seek their first win in the Tar Heel State when competition continues on Saturday and they play the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers in the teams’ fourth meeting this season. Arizona will look to complete the sweep of Austin, having upset the team during their three previous showdowns.

Greensboro Team Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the Greensboro PBR Camping World Team Series event after the opening day of competition for PBR Cowboy Days:

Austin Gamblers, 1-0-0

Carolina Cowboys, 1-0-0

Kansas City Outlaws, 1-0-0

Texas Rattlers, 1-0-0

Arizona Ridge Riders, 0-1-0 Oklahoma Freedom, 0-1-0 Missouri Thunder, 0-1-0 Nashville Stampede, 0-1-0

PBR Teams Season Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the opening day of competition for PBR Cowboy Days in Greensboro, North Carolina:

Austin Gamblers, 15-5-0-3,314.25 Texas Rattlers, 11-9-0-3,547.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 11-9-0-3,299.75 Carolina Cowboys, 10-10-0-2,767.75 Oklahoma Freedom, 10-10-0-2,216.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 9-11-0-2,432.5 Nashville Stampede, 6-14-0-1,978 Missouri Thunder, 6-14-0-1,737.75

September 23 Game Schedule :

Here are the game matchups for the second day of action for PBR Cowboy Days in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 23:

Nashville Stampede @ Missouri Thunder

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Austin Gamblers

Kansas City Outlaws @ Texas Rattlers

Oklahoma Freedom @ Carolina Cowboys

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. The Nashville Stampede are the current 2022 defending champions.

The league format, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an events. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.