🌅 Morning Temperature: +14°C at 8:00 AM EDT!
- Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s a cozy +14°C as of 8:00 in the morning, but the city is draped in fog. Interestingly, there have been no advisories issued by the Weather Office, so it’s a foggy surprise! So your morning view of the Sleeping Giant will have to be this morning’s weather picture.
- Right now, the fog is casting a mystique over the city, but don’t worry; those fog patches will dissipate this morning. The day will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, and yes, a risk of thunderstorms. It’s like the weather’s playing hide and seek with us.
- The wind is currently from the east at 20 km/h, but it will become light late this morning. The high today is 21°C, and with the humidex at 25, it might feel a tad warmer. With the UV index at a low 2, there’s no need for sunscreen and shades today.
🌙 Tonight: Cloudy Skies with Thunder Possible!
- As night descends upon Thunder Bay, expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and, yes, a risk of thunderstorms keeping things interesting. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h overnight. The low tonight is 12°C, perfect for a night’s rest.
🌧️ Saturday’s Forecast: Overcast with Gusts of Wind!
- Saturday’s forecast is like a weather puzzle. We’re looking at overcast skies, and the wind will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to a lively 40. It’s like the wind’s decided to add a bit of excitement to the day.
- The high for Saturday is 17°C, and the UV index steps up to a moderate 3. So, keep your umbrella handy just in case, and be prepared for some gusty winds. It’s a day for weather enthusiasts!
