THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travel west of Thunder Bay and East of Dryden could be impacted by a Rainfall Warning issued this morning by Environment Canada.

Hazard: Localized heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm expected in Raith and Upsala.

Timing and Impact on Your Day

Timing: This morning.

Discussion: Residents of Raith and Upsala, be prepared for a deluge as areas of thunderstorms with torrential downpours are sluggishly advancing across your region. By later this morning, some areas could accumulate rainfall amounts surpassing 50 mm.

Safety Tips for Navigating the Rain

Heavy downpours pose a risk of flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding may occur in low-lying areas. To stay safe:

Visibility: If visibility diminishes while driving, switch on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Stay tuned for updates and exercise caution during this heavy rainfall event in Raith and Upsala.