Alberton Township, ON – On September 22, 2023, around 1:30 a.m., the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Hill Road in Alberton Township, which resulted in charges related to driving offences.

Traffic Stop

The OPP officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation during their patrol.

Driving Offence Charges

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver, identified as Justin ROSE, a 32-year-old resident of Devlin, ON, was operating the motor vehicle while under suspension.

As a result, Justin ROSE was charged with the following offences:

Driving while under Suspension

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Current Validated Permit

Legal Proceedings

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on November 3, 2023, to address these charges.

The OPP continues to uphold its commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roadways through both enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.