KENORA – POLITICS – After rising for the summer, members of the House of Commons have resumed our work in Ottawa. It’s been great to be back representing northwestern Ontario in Parliament. This week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was also in Ottawa and gave an address to MPs and Senators. I, along with my Conservative colleagues, continue to stand in solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Additionally, I was recently assigned to the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security. I look forward to working with our Conservative team as we advance efforts to make our streets safer and protect Canada from foreign interference.

Bail Reform

This week, the House of Commons was focused on bail reform. After eight years of this Liberal government’s catch and release crime policies, Canadians don’t feel safe walking down the street. Our communities feel less safe, crime, drugs and disorder are common, and the government is responsible for making the situation worse.

The Liberals have not reversed their catch-and-release policies. They want to continue with the same policies that, supported by the NDP, have caused a massive crime wave across the country.

The Liberal government’s recent efforts to reform the bail system do not go far enough to reverse the damage they have done with their catch and release laws that let repeat violent offenders back onto our streets to cause more crime.

A Conservative government will ensure that repeat violent offenders remain behind bars while awaiting trial and we will bring back mandatory jail time for serious violent crimes that were repealed by the Liberals. We will also end Trudeau’s catch-and-release parole policy.

Conservatives will not stop—we will continue to push for real bail reform. A Conservative government will repeal Trudeau’s catch and release laws and bring jail, not bail, for repeat violent offenders to bring home safe streets.

Working for You

If you’re planning to be in Ottawa and are interested in attending Question Period or taking a tour of Parliament, please let me know and my office can help reserve Question Period and tour tickets.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

