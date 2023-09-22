🌅 Early Morning Start: +14°C at 06:30 AM CDT!
- Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s +14°C in the Fort at 06:30 in the morning, and the day is getting underway with a mix of weather surprises.
- Right now, the skies are cloudy, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and, yes, a risk of thunderstorms. And, of course, there was some local smoke in the early morning, adding a touch of intrigue to the atmosphere.
- The wind, currently light, will become eastward at 20 km/h early this afternoon. The high today is 22°C, and with the humidex at 27, it might feel a bit warmer. With the UV index at a moderate 3, don’t forget your sunscreen and shades. Sunscreen is your shield against both sun and clouds!
🌙 Tonight: Cloudy Skies with Calmer Winds!
- As night falls upon Fort Frances, the weather drama calms down a bit. Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and, yes, a risk of thunderstorms slowly fading away. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low tonight is 11°C, ideal for a cozy night’s rest.
🌧️ Saturday’s Forecast: Cloudy with Breezy Conditions!
- Saturday’s forecast is like a weather adventure. We’re looking at cloudy skies, but the wind will be making its presence known. It’ll be coming from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to a brisk 40. Hold onto your hats, Fort Frances, it’s going to be a bit breezy!
- The high for Saturday is 17°C, and the UV index remains at a moderate 3. So, keep your umbrella handy just in case, and be prepared for some brisk winds. It’s a day for weather enthusiasts!
