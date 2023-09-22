NIPIGON – WEATHER – Travel plans for those heading out on the highways this morning could be delayed due to fog.

While it is foggy in Thunder Bay this morning there is not any advisories as of 07:30 am EDT.

There is a Fog Advisory in effect however for east of the city.

5:49 AM EDT Friday 22 September 2023

Fog Advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Dense fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.