🌅 Early Morning Start: +12°C at 6:00 AM CDT!
- Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s a comfortable +12°C at 6:00 in the morning, and the skies are a mix of sun and clouds. But Mother Nature has a few twists and turns planned for today.
- As the day progresses, keep an eye on the horizon because there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, complete with a risk of thunderstorms. And let’s not forget the morning haze with some local smoke, adding a touch of mystery to the day.
- The high today is 23°C, but with the humidity (humidex 26), it’ll feel just a tad warmer. And with the UV index at a moderate 4, don’t forget your sunscreen and shades. Sunscreen is your ally against both sun and clouds!
🌙 Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunder on the Way!
- As night falls upon Vermilion Bay and Dryden, we’re in for some weather drama. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a hefty 60 percent chance of showers and, you guessed it, a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will become northeast at 20 km/h overnight, adding to the atmosphere.
- The low tonight is 13°C, so whether you’re listening to the rain or counting lightning strikes, it’s a night to stay cozy.
🌧️ Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with Showers and Morning Thunder!
- Friday’s forecast is like a weather rollercoaster. We start with cloudy skies and a 70 percent chance of showers, but by afternoon, it’ll switch to a 30 percent chance. And don’t forget the morning and afternoon risk of thunderstorms to keep things exciting. The wind will be a consistent northeast at 20 km/h.
- The high for Friday is 17°C, and the UV index takes a step back to a low 2. So, pack your umbrella and keep an eye on the skies. It’s a day for weather enthusiasts!
