🌅 Morning Temperature: +13°C at 7:00 AM EDT!
- Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s a cozy +13°C as of 7:00 in the morning, and we’re in for a day filled with twists and turns courtesy of Mother Nature.
- Right now, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds, but hold onto your hats because there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, complete with a risk of thunderstorms. And guess what? Those fog patches from earlier are dissipating, clearing the way for some daytime theatrics.
- The high today is a toasty 25°C, and with the humidity (humidex 31), it’ll feel even warmer. And with the UV index at a moderate 5, don’t forget your sunscreen and shades. Sunscreen is your shield against both sun and thunder!
🌙 Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with More Thunder on the Horizon!
- As night falls upon Thunder Bay, we’re in for some weather drama. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and, yes, a risk of thunderstorms making a nighttime appearance. It’s like the weather’s putting on a show just for us.
- The low tonight is 14°C, so whether you’re listening to the rain or the rumble of thunder, it’s a night to stay comfy.
🌧️ Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with More Thunder and Showers!
- Friday’s forecast is like a weather thriller. We’re looking at cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, and, you guessed it, a risk of thunderstorms. The high for Friday is 21°C, and the UV index steps back to a low 2. So, pack your umbrella and keep an eye on the skies. It’s a day for weather enthusiasts!
📸 Send in Your Weather Photos and News Tips!
- Thunder Bay, we want to see your weather adventures, rain or shine! Whether you’re capturing cloud formations, lightning bolts, or the smoky skies, snap those weather photos and share your stories. If you’ve got a hot tip on breaking news, spill the beans! Send your captures and news tips to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com, and you could be our next Newshawk hero. Stay weather-ready, Thunder Bay, and keep that umbrella within arm’s reach for today’s weather rollercoaster!