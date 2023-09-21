Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services – Northwest Fire Region

Published on September 21, 2023, at 3:30 PM CDT

Thunder Bay – Wildland Fire Report – As of the late afternoon on September 21, there have been no new reports of wildfires in the Northwest Region. This respite allows for continued focus on the ongoing firefighting efforts in the area.

Active Fires and Hazard Assessment

At the time of this update, the Northwest Region is contending with 18 active wildfires. Among these fires, five are under control, and 13 are being closely observed as firefighting teams work diligently to manage the situation.

Varied Fire Hazard Levels

The wildfire hazard level across the Northwest Region varies, presenting moderate to high risks. High hazard areas are identified in the Fort Frances, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout sectors. A band of wet weather is anticipated to enter the south and central portions of the Northwest region on Friday, which may impact fire conditions.

Revised Update Schedule

Beginning September 21, the Northwest Region Forest Fire Situation Update will be provided twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. This adjusted schedule aims to ensure that the public receives the most current and pertinent information regarding wildfire activity in the region.

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety

With the transition into fall conditions, Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services extend a reminder to the public about the importance of caution when engaging in outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider environmentally responsible methods such as composting or utilizing local landfill services. In cases where outdoor burning is necessary, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is paramount.

These regulations stipulate that fires should be ignited no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and a water source must be readily available at the fire site. Familiarity with the rules for safe outdoor burning is crucial. For comprehensive guidance, refer to the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations on our website. Valuable insights on safe burning practices are also available on ontario.ca under “How to burn grass and woody debris safely.”

Reporting Wildland Fires

The public is encouraged to report any signs of wildland fires promptly. Your vigilance plays a pivotal role in ensuring community safety and protecting our natural environment.

To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Your responsible reporting remains integral to our shared commitment to wildfire prevention and safety. Stay informed and stay safe.