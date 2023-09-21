THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Mark your calendars for an electrifying experience this Saturday, September 23, from 11 AM to 3 PM, as the third annual Thunder Bay Electric Vehicle Show takes centre stage at the CLE Coliseum Building.

This event presented by Synergy North in partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of Northern Ontario (EVANO), promises an exciting showcase of electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes that are shaping the future of transportation.

A Day of Electric Exploration

The Thunder Bay Electric Vehicle Show is your golden ticket to explore the world of clean and sustainable transportation. Whether you’re a dedicated EV enthusiast or simply curious about the electric future, this event offers something for everyone. Here’s what you can expect:

Get up close and personal with an impressive lineup of electric vehicles, from cutting-edge electric cars to sleek e-bikes. Meet the passionate owners and learn firsthand about their experiences with these eco-friendly modes of transportation. Community Spokes Bike SwapAre you a biking aficionado or looking to upgrade your two-wheeled companion? Don’t miss the Community Spokes bike swap, where you can browse through a selection of bikes and potentially find your perfect ride. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with the local biking community.

Why Electric Vehicles and E-Bikes Matter

The Thunder Bay Electric Vehicle Show is more than just a showcase; it’s a platform to highlight the significance of electric transportation in our lives:

: With lower operating costs compared to traditional vehicles, electric options help you save money while promoting sustainability. Local Impact: Supporting electric vehicles and e-bikes stimulates the local economy, creating jobs and boosting green infrastructure.

A Collaborative Effort for a Greener Future

Synergy North and EVANO have joined forces to make this event possible. Synergy North is a leader in promoting sustainable energy solutions in Northwestern Ontario, while EVANO is committed to advancing EV adoption in the region. Together, they are driving the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future for Thunder Bay and its residents.

Save the Date and Join Us!

The Thunder Bay Electric Vehicle Show is your chance to experience the electric revolution firsthand. Join us at the CLE Coliseum Building this Saturday, September 23, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Whether you’re considering an electric vehicle or simply want to learn more about this transformative technology, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

Embrace the future of transportation and be part of the electric movement that’s shaping Thunder Bay and beyond. See you at the show!