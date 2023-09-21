Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services – Northeast Fire Region

Published on September 21, 2023, at 4:17 PM EST

Next Update: Monday, September 25

Sault Ste. Marie – In the Northeast Region, the landscape remains under close watch as firefighting teams tackle the challenges posed by wildfires. The latest update brings both reassuring news and continued vigilance.

One New Fire Quickly Controlled

Since the last report, one new wildfire was confirmed in the region, but it has already been successfully contained and extinguished. Hearst 21 was located west of the junction of Fergus Road and Crow Creek Road, positioned between Hearst and Kapuskasing. This minor fire covered just 0.1 hectares and is now declared out, thanks to the swift response of firefighting personnel.

Current Fire Situation

As of this update, there are 33 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. These ongoing fires demand continuous efforts and attention from our dedicated firefighting teams. Among these fires, one is under control, while 32 are currently being monitored as part of the ongoing firefighting strategy.

Varied Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard level across the Northeast Region is a dynamic mix, presenting mostly moderate to high risks. However, there are specific areas, particularly along the Quebec border, from Thorne to Pembroke and extending southwards to Gravenhurst, that are currently exhibiting a low fire hazard.

Your Reporting Matters

Community involvement is a critical aspect of wildfire prevention and control. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of wildland fires promptly. Your awareness and proactive reporting play a crucial role in safeguarding our communities and natural landscapes.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

As we navigate the challenges presented by wildfires, staying informed is paramount. The next update will be published on Monday, September 25, providing you with the latest information on the ongoing firefighting efforts in the Northeast Region. Together, we can protect our communities and preserve our cherished natural environments.