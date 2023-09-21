🌄 Early Morning Chill: +8°C at 6:00 AM CDT!
- Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s a brisk +8°C at 6:00 in the morning, and the day promises to be a mix of surprises courtesy of Mother Nature.
- Right now, the skies are a mix of sun and clouds, but brace yourselves for a twist – there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms headed our way. And let’s not forget the morning haze with some local smoke, adding a touch of mystique to the day.
- The high today is a warm 26°C, but with the humidity (humidex 31), it’ll feel just a tad warmer. And with the UV index at a moderate 5, don’t forget your sunscreen and shades. Sunscreen is your shield against both sun and thunder!
🌙 Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunder Looming!
- As night falls upon Fort Frances, we’re in for some weather drama. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a hefty 70 percent chance of showers and, you guessed it, a risk of thunderstorms. It’s like the weather’s putting on a nighttime spectacle.
- The low tonight is 13°C, so whether you’re listening to the rain or the rumble of thunder, it’s a night to stay snug.
🌧️ Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with More Showers and Thunder!
- Friday’s forecast continues the weather rollercoaster. We’re looking at cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and, you guessed it again, a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h.
- The high for Friday is 22°C, and the humidity (humidex 27) adds a touch of warmth to the day. The UV index takes a step back to a moderate 3. So, pack your umbrella and keep an eye on the skies. It’s a day for weather enthusiasts!
