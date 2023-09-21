Sioux Lookout, ON – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken two individuals into custody and charged them following a break and enter in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Swift Response

In the early hours of September 21, 2023, just after 1:30 a.m., the OPP swiftly responded to a call for service at 7 Millar Crescent.

Significant Seizures

As a result of the ensuing investigation, law enforcement seized a firearm, a substantial quantity of ammunition, and a knife. Furthermore, a significant amount of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and items associated with the trafficking of illicit drugs were also confiscated.

Charges Laid

Skyler MASAKEYASH, a 28-year-old Sioux Lookout resident, has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Failing to comply with a probation order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Using a firearm while committing an offence

Brian WHISKEYJACK, a 34-year-old Sioux Lookout resident, faces the following charges:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Resisting a peace officer

Legal Proceedings

Both accused individuals are currently in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 22, 2023.