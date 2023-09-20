Early Morning Surprise: A Balmy +10°C at 5:15 AM!
- Rise and shine, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s a bright and early September morning, and the temperature is a balmy +10°C at 5:15 AM. That’s right; September’s decided to play a little trick on us with its unpredictable charms.
- The sky? Well, it’s a quirky mix of sun and clouds, like that friend who can’t decide between two outfits. But hang on to your hats because the wind has its own plans. It’s starting as a gentle south breeze at 20 km/h but getting a bit feisty, gusting to a whopping 40 km/h this morning. Mother Nature’s way of saying, “Let’s add some drama to your day!”
- Highs today will reach 23°C, and if you factor in the humidity (humidex 26), it’s going to feel just a tad warmer. So, don’t forget your shades and sunscreen because the UV index is at a moderate 3. Sunscreen is basically your September superhero!
🌙 Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a Splash of Showers!
- As the day transitions to night, we’re in for a celestial cocktail. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. It’s like the weather’s throwing a little party and inviting the raindrops along.
- Our southward-bound wind, who was showing off earlier, is taking it easy and becoming light late this evening. It’s as if it’s saying, “I had my moment; now it’s time for a break!”
- The low tonight is a comfortable 12°C. So, whether you’re stargazing or enjoying the evening, it’s not too chilly.
🌥️ Thursday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Gust of Westward Whimsy!
- Looking ahead to Thursday, the sky’s decided to go a bit moody. It’ll be mainly cloudy, as if it’s saying, “I need some time to think.” The wind, on the other hand, is feeling quite gusty, coming from the west at 30 km/h and gusting to a bold 50. It’s like the wind’s making a grand entrance, saying, “I’m here, and I’m ready to make some noise!”
- The high for Thursday is a comfortable 20°C, so despite the cloud cover, it won’t be too shabby. And yes, you guessed it – the UV index remains at a moderate 3. So, prepare for a day of cloud-watching and maybe a bit of kite-flying if you’re feeling adventurous!
