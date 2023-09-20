Thunder Bay – NEWS – His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Griffon will conduct a freedom of the city parade in the area of Thunder Bay Navy Pier and Marina on September 23rd, 2023, as part of the Naval Reserve Centennial Celebrations. Sailors from His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Griffon will march from Marina Park at 11:00am to the Navy Anchorage at 11:15am. Once at the Navy Anchorage His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Griffon will complete a ceremony with Thunder Bay Mayor, his warship Ken Boshcoff and Thunder Bay Police Chief Darcy Fleury.

After the parade, starting at 12:45pm His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Griffon will conduct a recommissioning ceremony and open house at 125 Algoma Street North. The public is encouraged to attend and witness military drill, ceremony and speak with serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Parade will not impact road or water access. Residents may see additional military personnel, vehicles, and equipment in the areas. Members will be in possession of military weapons with magazines and bayonets fixed throughout the parade.