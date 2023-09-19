From a Bright Morning to a Day of Sunshine

Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a bright start, sunny skies, and consistent conditions throughout the day. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Bright Morning Start: A Mild +10°C at 4:00 AM

Wasaho Cree Nation begins the day on a mild and pleasant note, with the temperature at +10°C at 4:00 AM. As the day unfolds, expect sunny skies, with a south wind at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 24°C, with a humidex of 25.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, indicating moderate sun exposure. While it’s sunny, it’s wise to keep some sun protection handy to shield yourself from UV rays.

Evening Outlook: Clear Skies and a Steady Breeze

As night descends upon Wasaho Cree Nation, you can anticipate clear skies and a steady south wind at 20 km/h. The low temperature will drop to 10°C, making for a comfortable evening.

Wednesday’s Preview: Another Day of Sunshine and Consistent Conditions

Wednesday continues the streak of pleasant weather with sunny skies and consistent conditions. The high temperature will reach 24°C, providing another day of enjoyable weather.

That’s the scoop on your Wasaho Cree Nation weather outlook! Enjoy the bright morning, sunny skies, and consistent conditions throughout the day. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.