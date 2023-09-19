From a Mild Morning to a Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Hint of Rain

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a mild start, a mix of conditions, and the possibility of showers on the horizon. Let’s delve into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Mild Morning Start: A Mild 10°C in Dryden

Dryden Airport reports a mild start to the day, with the temperature at 10°C. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a south wind at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, indicating moderate sun exposure. While it’s not scorching, it’s still wise to keep some sun protection handy to shield yourself from UV rays.

Evening Outlook: A Few Clouds and Calming Breezes

As night falls over Vermilion Bay and Dryden, you can anticipate a few clouds in the sky. The south wind, which was gusty during the day, will become light early in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 12°C, making for a comfortable evening.

Wednesday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, but there’s a twist—a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. The high temperature will reach a warmer 25°C.

That’s the scoop on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather outlook! Enjoy the mild morning, mixed conditions, and be prepared for the possibility of showers on Wednesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.