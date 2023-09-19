From a Cool Morning to a Day of Varied Weather

Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a cool start, a mix of conditions, and the chance of showers on the horizon. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Cool Morning Start: A Chilly +4°C at 4:33 AM

Thunder Bay starts the day on a cool and brisk note, with the temperature at +4°C at 4:33 AM. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C, providing a relatively mild day.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 5 today, indicating moderate sun exposure. While it’s not scorching, it’s still wise to keep some sun protection handy to shield yourself from UV rays.

Late Afternoon Transition: From Sun to a Mix of Sun and Cloud

Late in the afternoon, Thunder Bay will transition from a mix of sun and cloud to a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy for potential rain. The high temperature for the day will be 25°C.

Evening Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with Early Evening Showers Possible

As night falls over Thunder Bay, you can anticipate mainly cloudy skies. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 11°C, making for a comfortable evening.

That’s the scoop on your Thunder Bay weather outlook! Enjoy the cool morning, mix of conditions, and be prepared for the possibility of showers on Wednesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.