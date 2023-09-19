From a Pleasant Morning to a Day of Sunshine with Potential Rain

Good morning, Kenora! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a pleasant start, abundant sunshine, and the possibility of showers on the horizon. Let’s delve into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Pleasant Morning Start: A Comfortable 15°C at 3:24 AM CDT

Kenora starts the day on a comfortable and mild note, with the temperature at 15°C at 3:24 AM CDT. As the day progresses, expect sunny skies, with a south wind at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 5 today, indicating moderate sun exposure. It’s a sunny day, so make sure to keep sun protection handy to shield yourself from UV rays.

Evening Expectations: Clear Skies and Light Winds

As night descends upon Kenora, you can anticipate clear skies and light winds. The south wind, which was breezy during the day, will become light early in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 13°C, offering a comfortable evening.

Wednesday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. The high temperature will rise to a warmer 26°C.

That’s the scoop on your Kenora weather outlook! Enjoy the pleasant morning, abundant sunshine, and keep an eye out for potential showers on Wednesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.