TORONTO (September 18, 2023) – Treachery, trickery, and disloyalty. This is one murder mystery to die for. CTV announced today the cast for its new original unscripted competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA. Hosted by award-winning actress Karine Vanasse (CARDINAL), 20 of Canada’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Canadians, play the ultimate murder mystery game for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000.

As previously announced, THE TRAITORS CANADA anchors CTV’s fall lineup, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, beginning Oct. 2. Living in a historic manor in the Montréal area, the 20 players compete in a series of missions with the goal of building and winning the cash prize fund. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are Traitors, who attempt to deceive, manipulate, and eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves instead of sharing it amongst the group. Cloaked under the cover of darkness, the devious Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the players try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all Traitors, they will share the final prize, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they get to walk away with all the money. In this psychological adventure of prize-building challenges, savage accusations, and diabolical murders, will the Traitors be unmasked in time? The 20 players set to compete and deceive each other on Season 1 of THE TRAITORS CANADA are:

Collin Johnson (he/him) Age: 37 Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont. Occupation: Transit Operator

Crystal Mayes (she/her) Age: 50 Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask. Occupation: Nurse

Domenic Ielasi (he/him) Age: 32 Hometown: Hamilton, Ont. Occupation: Project Management

Donna Hartt (she/her) Age: 53 Hometown: Calgary Occupation: Psychic Medium

Erika Casupanan (she/her) Age: 34 Hometown: Toronto Occupation: Former Communications Manager / Winner of SURVIVOR (Season 41) Gurleen Maan (she/her) Age: 35 Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C. Occupation: Third Generation Farmer / FARMING FOR LOVE (Season 1) Gurpyar Bains (he/him) Age: 25 Hometown: Calgary Occupation: Paediatric Registered Nurse Kevin Martin (he/him) Age: 30 Hometown: Calgary Occupation: Champion Poker Player / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 5) winner Kuzie Mujakachi (she/her) Age: 29 Hometown: Victoria, B.C. Occupation: 911 Operator / Miss World Zimbabwe / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 11) Leroy Fontaine (he/him) Age: 38 Hometown: Halifax Occupation: Firefighter Mai Nguyen (she/her) Age: 34 Hometown: Edmonton Occupation: Entrepreneur / BSc in Food Technology / MASTERCHEF CANADA (Seasons 4 & 7) Mary Wisden (she/her) Age: 31 Hometown: Courtenay, B.C. Occupation: Twitch Streamer Melissa Allder (she/her) Age: 49 Hometown: London, Ont. Occupation: Educator, High School Teacher / ESL Learning Coordinator Melissa Best (she/her) Age: 35 Hometown: St. John’s, Nfld. Occupation: Realtor Mickey Henry (he/him) Age: 34 Hometown: Bala, Ont. Occupation: CFO / THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Season 2) winner Mike D’Urzo (he/him) Age: 39 Hometown: Toronto Occupation: Magician/Mentalist Miss Fiercalicious (she/her in drag; he/him/they out of drag) Age: 27 Hometown: Toronto Occupation: Drag Performer / CANADA’S DRAG RACE (Season 3) Dr. Nazila Dehghani (she/her) Age: 47 Hometown: Newmarket, Ont. Occupation: Dentist/Doctor of Dental Surgery Rick Campanelli, a.k.a. “Rick The Temp” (he/him) Age: 53 Hometown: Burlington, Ont. Occupation: Former MuchMusic VJ and Radio Host / TV Personality Travon Smith (he/him) Age: 28 Hometown: Toronto Occupation: Public Relations Specialist On the series premiere of THE TRAITORS CANADA, titled “Dead Man Walking” (Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app), 20 strangers arrive at a prestigious manor to take part in the ultimate murder mystery game. Amongst them are eight well-known former reality stars and 12 brand new faces. Each one of them are walking in with the same goal in mind: to unmask the traitors before either getting killed or banished from the game. The reality stars quickly realize that in this game of suspicion, their experience can be perceived as a threat and one contestant feels time is running out to win others over. Directed by Francis Côté. For more information on the contestants competing on THE TRAITORS CANADA, including videos, bios, and exclusive content, visit CTV.ca/TheTraitorsCanada. As the go-to resource for the series, CTV.ca also includes full episodes and sneak peeks throughout the inaugural season. Viewers can also follow the series’ official accounts on social media (see list below) and official hashtag #TheTraitorsCanada for exclusive weekly content not found anywhere else. Current sponsors of THE TRAITORS CANADA are Nissan, Jacob’s Creek, and Bell. THE TRAITORS CANADA is produced by Entourage in association with CTV. Eric Young is Executive Producer. Nathalie Brigitte Bustos is Executive Producer and Showrunner. David Gauthier is Series Producer, Mathieu Ouellet is Missions Producer and France Racine is Producer. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Alexis McLaren is Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.