Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Priscilla OSKINEEGISH, aged 14.

Last Known Location

Priscilla was last seen in the afternoon on Monday, September 18, 2023, in the 200 block area of Amelia Street West.

Description

Priscilla is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length red hair. Unfortunately, there is no information available regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Assistance Needed

At this time, there is no available photo of Priscilla OSKINEEGISH.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information about Priscilla’s whereabouts to contact them at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance could be crucial in reuniting Priscilla with her loved ones, and any information, no matter how small it may seem, is greatly appreciated.