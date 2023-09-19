Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Ocean Wilson, 34 years old.

Last Known Location

Ocean was last seen approximately one week ago in the vicinity of 500 Donald St East, near City Hall.

Description

Ocean is described as an Indigenous female, standing at approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build. She has a light brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Unfortunately, there is no available information regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Seeking Information

Authorities have released a photo of Ocean to aid in her identification and location.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information about Ocean Wilson’s whereabouts to please contact them at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance could be vital in reuniting Ocean with her family and loved ones. No detail is too small, and any information you may have is greatly appreciated.