Pembroke – COVID-19 Update – In response to the evolving COVID-19 situation and the advice of regional healthcare authorities, Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) has announced the reinstatement of mandatory masking in select areas within the facility, effective Monday, September 18th.

PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann emphasized the decision’s rationale, stating, “While our internal COVID-19 metrics have not displayed a significant spike, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has reported a concerning uptrend in COVID-19 cases within the community.”

As a proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of vulnerable patients, PRH will enforce the use of medical-grade masks in all patient care zones and waiting areas. The hospital administration will vigilantly monitor the situation in the coming weeks, adjusting protocols as necessary.

To streamline this transition, encompassing patients, visitors, staff, physicians, and volunteers, PRH will enhance signage across the premises and reestablish masking stations at the entrances to clinical areas. This complements the existing masking and hand hygiene stations already positioned at all hospital access points.

PRH maintains that masks will remain optional yet strongly recommended in hallways, elevators, administrative spaces, meeting rooms, and public facilities such as the Mural Café, the Sunshine Gift Shop, and the cafeteria.

In an additional precautionary step, visitors are kindly requested to conduct self-assessments upon arrival at the hospital and, if feeling unwell, to prioritize staying home.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all its occupants while navigating the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses in the community. Stay informed and stay safe.