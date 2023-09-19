From a Chilly Dawn to Mixed Skies and the Potential for Rain

Good morning, Armstrong and Whitesand! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a chilly start, a mix of conditions, and the possibility of showers on the horizon. Let’s delve into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Chilly Morning Start: A Chilly +2°C at 4:00 AM

Armstrong and Whitesand started the day on a chilly note, with the temperature at +2°C at 4:00 AM. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with any lingering fog patches dissipating in the morning. The wind will become southeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach 19°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through, even with a mix of sun and cloud.

Evening Outlook: Partly Cloudy Skies and Mild Conditions

As night falls over Armstrong and Whitesand, you can anticipate partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, so it might be wise to carry an umbrella just in case. The wind will be southerly at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low temperature will drop to 10°C.

Wednesday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, but with a twist—a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. The high temperature will reach a warm 24°C.

That’s the scoop on your Armstrong and Whitesand weather outlook! Enjoy the chilly start, mixed conditions, and keep an eye out for potential showers on Wednesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.