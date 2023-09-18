From Clear Skies to the Chance of Rain

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s time to reveal your weather forecast, which includes a sunny day, light breezes, and the possibility of showers on the horizon. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Sunny Start: Mainly Sunny Skies Await

Your day kicks off with mainly sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine as it bathes the region in warmth. The wind will become south at 20 km/h in the morning, adding a gentle breeze to your day. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 21°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so even though it’s not extremely sunny, it’s wise to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still reach you through the clouds.

Evening Expectations: A Clear Night with Light Winds

As night falls over Vermilion Bay and Dryden, you can expect clear skies and light winds. The wind, which was southerly during the day, will become light early in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 10°C, making for a pleasant evening.

Tuesday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, but there’s a twist—a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. The high temperature will reach a warm 22°C.

That’s the scoop on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather outlook! Enjoy the sunny day and keep an eye out for potential showers on Tuesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.