Shabaqua, ON – In the early morning hours of September 17, 2023, tragedy struck on Highway 11-17 near Finmark Road, within the Township of Shabaqua, resulting in a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV).

Emergency Response

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, in conjunction with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), swiftly responded to the scene following reports of the collision.

Casualties

Regrettably, two individuals involved in the collision have been pronounced deceased, while two others have sustained injuries and have been transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic Control

In response to the incident, one lane on Highway 11-17 near Finmark Road has been opened to facilitate controlled traffic flow for both eastbound and westbound vehicles. This measure aims to ensure the safety of all motorists navigating the area.

Ongoing Investigation

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, in conjunction with OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists, are actively engaged in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing as they work tirelessly to piece together the details surrounding this tragic event.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.