Taking a Glimpse into the NFL’s Second Week of 2023 Action

In a thrilling week of NFL matchups, Week 2 didn’t disappoint as teams battled it out during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Here’s a sportscaster’s breakdown of the “Seven From Sunday”:

1. Nail-Biting Encounters: With three games still to be decided in Week 2, the excitement was palpable as nine games were decided by one score or less, with 10 games remaining within one score in the fourth quarter.

2. Comeback Kings: Four resilient teams – the Atlanta Falcons (12 points down), New York Giants (21 points down), Tennessee Titans (11 points down), and Washington Commanders (18 points down) – made stunning comebacks to secure Week 2 victories.

3. Giants’ Thrilling Turnaround: The New York Giants pulled off an incredible comeback, erasing a massive 21-point third-quarter deficit to edge out the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28. Graham Gano sealed the win with a clutch 34-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.

4. Washington’s Resurgence: The Washington Commanders overcame an 18-point second-quarter deficit to prevail over the Denver Broncos, 35-33, displaying grit and determination in the fourth quarter.

5. Falcons Soar High: The Atlanta Falcons orchestrated an impressive comeback, erasing a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal a victory from the Green Bay Packers, winning 25-24 with YoungHoe Koo’s 25-yard game-winning field goal.

6. Titans and Seahawks Triumph in Overtime: The Tennessee Titans fought back from an 11-point first-half deficit to topple the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, in overtime. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks took down the Detroit Lions, 37-31, also in overtime. This marks the fourth time in six seasons that we’ve seen overtime games in each of the first two weeks of the season.

7. Undefeated Starters: Seven teams – the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders – are off to a blazing 2-0 start in the 2023 season. The Miami Dolphins have a chance to join this elite group on Sunday Night Football, while the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints aim to kickstart their season with wins on Monday.

Bonus Stats:

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs added another impressive milestone to his career, passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He now boasts 42 games with at least 300 passing yards in his first nine seasons, surpassing legends Dan Marino and Matt Ryan.

Tight end Travis Kelce secured his place in history, tallying 818 career receptions, surpassing Shannon Sharpe for the fourth-most receptions ever by a tight end.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen had a stellar performance, completing 83.8% of his passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, earning a 124.5 passer rating.

Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones electrified the field with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown, marking a rare occurrence with punt-return touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of a season.

Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson continued to impress, rushing for two touchdowns in the Colts’ victory.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud showcased his skills with 384 passing yards and two touchdowns, setting records for completions in his first two starts.

In a historic matchup, Richardson and Stroud faced off as the youngest combined age between two starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua set rookie records with 15 receptions for 147 yards and became the first player in NFL history with at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in each of his first two career games.

The Dallas Cowboys continued their dominance, scoring at least 70 points while allowing only 10-or-fewer points in their first two games, a feat achieved by only five teams in the Super Bowl era.

Linebacker Micah Parsons shone with two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in the Cowboys’ victory.

Additional standout performances included Jared Goff’s interception streak, Justin Herbert’s 300-yard games, Jordan Love’s impressive start, Matthew Stafford’s career passing yards milestone, Russell Wilson’s rushing achievements, Christian McCaffrey’s scoring prowess, and Christian Izien’s interception streak.

What an action-packed Week 2 it was in the NFL! Stay tuned for more thrilling football action as the season unfolds.