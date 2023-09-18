Significant Step Toward Clean Energy Future

Toronto, Ontario – The Ontario government, in collaboration with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), has unveiled the detailed results of its groundbreaking competitive procurement effort to secure new and sustainable electricity storage and generation. The Expedited Long-Term Request for Proposals (E-LT1) procurement initiative has successfully acquired a substantial 880 megawatts (MW) of energy storage capacity, with a remarkable nine out of the fifteen selected storage projects boasting at least 50 per cent Indigenous ownership.

Advancing Sustainable Energy

Ontario’s commitment to advancing its sustainable energy sector was underlined by Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, who remarked, “Our government is building the electricity generation and storage projects we need to power economic growth and electrification, including the largest energy storage procurement in Canada’s history. I’m proud that more than half of the energy storage projects selected have at least 50 per cent Indigenous ownership, creating new opportunities for local communities while continuing on the province’s path to advance meaningful reconciliation.”

The E-LT1 procurement was initiated in October 2022 and was unveiled in two phases, the first in May 2023 and the second in June 2023. The success of these projects has fostered ownership partnerships with several Indigenous communities, including Six Nations of the Grand River, Walpole Island First Nation, MoCreebec Eeyoud, Caldwell First Nation, and Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.

Strengthening Ontario’s Electricity Grid

These fifteen energy storage facilities will play a pivotal role in bolstering Ontario’s clean electricity grid. They will draw and store electricity during periods of low demand and high intermittent renewable energy generation, subsequently releasing the stored power during periods of peak electricity demand, enhancing grid stability and reliability.

Additionally, these projects complement the agreement for the 250 MW Oneida Energy Storage Facility and are expected to be operational by 2026. This achievement will position Ontario as home to Canada’s three largest battery projects in Hagersville (285 MW), Jarvis (250 MW), and Napanee (250 MW). Furthermore, the current set of procurements for 4,000 MW of new capacity is anticipated to conclude by June 2024.

Lesley Gallinger, President and CEO of IESO, highlighted the importance of Indigenous economic participation, stating, “Through our ongoing dialogue, Indigenous communities have expressed a strong desire to be key contributors in the energy transition taking place in our province. This procurement of storage facilities marks a significant step forward for Indigenous economic participation in the electricity sector. We look forward to continuing to build these relationships in the future.”

Supporting Multiple Government Priorities

This monumental achievement aligns with various government priorities, including providing reliable, affordable, and clean electricity to power economic development, advancing Ontario’s Critical Minerals Strategy, and supporting electrification initiatives such as Algoma Steel’s transition to electric arc furnaces. Furthermore, this procurement reinforces the government’s commitment to expanding Ontario’s clean electricity grid, a key component of the Powering Ontario’s Growth plan.

Quick Facts:

Ontario is emerging as a leader in clean energy storage with a targeted procurement of 2,500 MW, representing the largest battery procurement in Canada’s history.

In July, Ontario introduced Powering Ontario’s Growth, a comprehensive plan to meet rising electricity demand driven by economic growth, electrification, and a growing population.

For additional information on Powering Ontario’s Growth and the province’s efforts to deliver reliable, low-cost, and clean power, visit Powering Ontario’s Growth.