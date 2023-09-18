THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The school year is back in full swing, and that means it’s time to think about what to pack for lunch. Whether you’re a teenager heading to high school or a younger student in elementary school, it’s essential to have a nutritious and delicious midday meal to keep your energy levels up and your brain engaged.

In this article, we’ll explore some creative and healthy lunch ideas that cater to students of all ages.

Say goodbye to boring sandwiches and hello to exciting, nutrient-packed lunches!

1. Bento Box Bliss for Younger Students: Bento boxes are a perfect way to make lunchtime exciting for younger kids. They’re colourful, customizable, and can include a variety of nutritious items.

Recipe: Mini Sandwich Skewers

Whole wheat mini sandwiches with turkey or cheese.

Cherry tomatoes.

Sliced cucumbers and carrots.

A small cup of hummus for dipping.

Fresh fruit chunks like melon or berries.

2. Build-Your-Own Wrap for Middle Schoolers: Middle schoolers love to customize their meals. Provide them with a selection of ingredients, and let them create their own wraps.

Recipe: DIY Wrap Station

Whole wheat tortillas.

Grilled chicken or tofu strips.

Sliced avocado, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

Shredded lettuce and baby spinach.

A choice of sauces like ranch, salsa, or hummus.

Sliced fruit for a sweet side, such as apple wedges or grapes.

3. High School Power Lunch: High school students need substantial and energizing meals to power through their busy days. Consider packing hearty salads and protein-rich options.

Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas and Veggies

Cooked quinoa as the base.

Chickpeas for protein.

Diced bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.

Chopped fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley.

A lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Sliced almonds or sunflower seeds for added crunch.

A piece of whole fruit like an apple or orange.

4. Fun Snack Boxes for All Ages: Snack boxes are an excellent option for a mix-and-match lunch experience. They provide variety and can suit any age group.

Recipe: Snack Box Medley

Sliced cheese or cheese cubes.

Whole-grain crackers.

Baby carrots and celery sticks.

Sliced apples with peanut butter for dipping.

Greek yogurt with honey.

A handful of mixed nuts or trail mix.

5. Sweet Treats for Everyone: Don’t forget to add a touch of sweetness to your lunch. Opt for healthier dessert options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Recipe: Fruit Kabobs with Yogurt Dip

Skewer pieces of fruit like strawberries, grapes, and pineapple.

Serve with a side of Greek yogurt mixed with honey for dipping.

A small piece of dark chocolate for a delightful finish.

Packing a healthy and fun lunch for school doesn’t have to be a challenge. By incorporating these delicious recipes and ideas into your lunch routine, you can ensure that students of all ages have the energy and nutrients they need to excel in their studies and enjoy their school days to the fullest. So, let’s embrace the new school year with exciting, nutritious, and satisfying lunches that set the stage for success!