Frost May Destroy Fruit Crops, Vegetables, and Other Plants

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for several regions in Northwestern Ontario, including Atikokan, Upsala, and Quetico. With temperatures expected to plummet to near zero degrees Celsius tonight into Monday morning, it’s crucial to take precautions to safeguard your garden plants and crops from potential frost damage.

Cover Up Plants, Especially Those in Frost-Prone Areas

To minimize the risk of frost damage to your garden and crops, consider the following steps:

Cover Vulnerable Plants: Use blankets, cloths, or frost cloths to cover susceptible plants in your garden. Ensure that the cover extends to the ground to trap heat effectively. Mulch Around Plants: Apply a layer of mulch, such as straw or leaves, around the base of your plants. This helps retain soil warmth and protect the roots. Bring Potted Plants Indoors: If possible, bring potted plants indoors or place them in a sheltered location like a garage or shed. Water Your Garden: Watering the soil before the frost sets in can help stabilize temperatures and protect your plants. However, be cautious not to overwater. Protect Frost-Sensitive Trees: Young trees are particularly susceptible to frost damage. Consider wrapping the trunks with burlap or commercial tree wrap to shield them from the cold.

Taking these preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk of frost-related damage to your garden plants and crops. Stay vigilant and monitor weather updates, as frost advisories can change quickly. By acting proactively, you can ensure the health and longevity of your valuable plants during cold weather conditions.