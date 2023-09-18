From a Mild Start to a Day of Changing Weather

Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a mild morning, a mix of conditions, and the potential for showers on the horizon. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Mild Morning Start: A Mild +10°C at 4:00 AM CDT

Fort Frances begins the day on a mild note, with the temperature at +10°C. As the day unfolds, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with conditions becoming sunny in the morning. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 22°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through, especially with sunny breaks.

Evening Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Conditions

As night descends upon Fort Frances, you can anticipate clear skies and mild conditions. The low temperature will dip to 11°C, making for a comfortable evening under the stars.

Tuesday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, but there’s a twist—a 30 percent chance of showers. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. The high temperature will reach a warm 23°C.

That’s the scoop on your Fort Frances weather outlook! Enjoy the mild morning, mix of conditions, and keep an eye out for potential showers on Tuesday. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.