Category-Based Selection Prioritizes Transport Occupations for Permanent Residency

Ottawa – Business – The Government of Canada is taking steps to address labor shortages and support its economic goals through changes to the Express Entry program. Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that the first round of invitations for transport occupations through category-based selection in Express Entry will occur this week.

This move is expected to help the transport sector attract skilled talent and fill crucial positions across the country.

Canada’s Express Entry system has been reconfigured to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with work experience in transport occupations, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and advancement.

Transportation is an essential sector for Canada’s economy, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of goods and passengers across the country. The new initiative, which focuses on categories such as commercial truck drivers, pilots, and aircraft assembly workers, seeks to address a critical skills shortage while attracting new, talented individuals to communities nationwide.

“The transportation sector is crucial to our economy, and if we want to keep things moving, we need to invest in the people that move travellers and transport our goods,” stated The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport. “Truck drivers, pilots, aviation mechanical engineers, and seafarers play a critical role in our economy and Canadians’ lives. Filling vacancies in these professions will boost economic growth and create stronger and more resilient supply chains.”

Marc Miller, emphasized the importance of category-based selection, stating, “Category-based selection helps us invite newcomers with experience in transport occupations to fill significant labor gaps and ensure the future success of the Canadian transport sector. I look forward to welcoming more skilled workers to our country, as their knowledge and expertise are invaluable, to meet our labor market needs.”

Category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, running alongside general and program-specific invitation rounds. Express Entry remains Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking permanent residency through various programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

The Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act in June 2022, allowing the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French. The category-based selection was launched on May 31, 2023, following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders, and the public, as well as a review of labor market needs.

For a complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories, please visit the official website. Under the Canada-Québec Accord, Quebec establishes its own immigration levels, with federal high-skilled programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program, accounting for a significant portion of overall French-speaking admissions outside Quebec from 2018 to 2022.