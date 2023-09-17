THUNDER BAY — The Northwest Fire Region provides the latest update on the wildfire situation as of September 16, 2023, at 5:30 PM CDT.

Recent Fire Activity

The Northwest Region experienced two new fire confirmations by the late afternoon of September 16, signifying the dynamic nature of the fire situation in the area:

Nipigon 114 : Situated approximately 36.0 kilometres northwest of Terrace Bay, near the northeast side of Chapman Lake, this fire spans 0.3 hectares and is not currently under control.

: Situated approximately 36.0 kilometres northwest of Terrace Bay, near the northeast side of Chapman Lake, this fire spans 0.3 hectares and is not currently under control. Kenora 44: Located approximately 18.5 kilometres northeast of Big Sand Lake and 5.4 kilometres west of Treelined Lake, this fire encompasses 0.2 hectares and remains uncontrolled.

These developments underscore the critical importance of continued vigilance and proactive fire management efforts.

Current Wildfire Status

At the time of this update, the Northwest Region is managing a total of 20 active fires. Among these fires, two are not under control, five are under control, and 13 fires are being closely monitored.

Wildfire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment presents a fluctuating risk profile across the Northwest Region as of this update. The assessment reveals predominantly low fire hazard conditions throughout the region. However, isolated zones of moderate hazard have been identified in the southwest corner of the region and the Far North. This highlights the need for ongoing preparedness and response efforts in these areas.

Fire Safety Guidelines

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reiterate the significance of adhering to established safety guidelines:

Outdoor Burning Regulations : As the region transitions into the fall season, exercising caution during outdoor burning activities is paramount. To manage yard waste and woody debris responsibly, consider eco-friendly methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills. If outdoor burning is unavoidable, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is essential. These regulations stipulate that fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure the presence of adequate tools and water to contain fires at the site. Familiarize yourself with the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure safe outdoor burning practices.

: As the region transitions into the fall season, exercising caution during outdoor burning activities is paramount. To manage yard waste and woody debris responsibly, consider eco-friendly methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills. If outdoor burning is unavoidable, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is essential. These regulations stipulate that fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure the presence of adequate tools and water to contain fires at the site. Familiarize yourself with the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure safe outdoor burning practices. Safe Burning Practices: Valuable guidance on safe burning practices, including the safe burning of grass and woody debris, can be found at How to burn grass and woody debris safely | ontario.ca.

Reporting Wildland Fires

The Northwest Fire Region encourages the prompt reporting of wildland fires. To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your timely reporting plays a crucial role in facilitating swift response and the effective management of wildfires throughout the region.

Stay informed, stay safe, and actively contribute to safeguarding our communities against the ongoing wildfire challenges.